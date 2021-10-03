3 carjackings minutes apart could be related, APD says

Responding units were able to detain a male suspect, they said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police believe three carjackings, moments apart from one another, are related.

Police responded to the first at 652 Fraser Street at 10:13 a.m., the second occurring at 777 Memorial Drive at 10:26 a.m. and the third occurring at Moreland Avenue/Memorial Drive at 10:28 a.m. all in southeast Atlanta.

No victims were injured during the incidents, police said.

