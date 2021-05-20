2 hurt in DeKalb shooting at apartment complex

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene, where you could see multiple police cars in the area and yellow crime scene tape.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a double shooting at apartment complex in DeKalb County Thursday evening.

DeKalb County Police said they were called to the 2000 block of Bouldercrest Road, which is the address of the Eagles Run Apartments. It's located just around the corner from Gresham Park.

When officers arrived, they located two victims - a male and female - suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene, where you could see multiple police cars in the area and yellow crime scene tape blocking off a portion of the apartment complex parking lot.

They are still at the scene combing the area for evidence.