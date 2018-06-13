ATLANTA -- Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Thomasville Heights neighborhood in southeast Atlanta.

Officer S. R. Brown of the Atlanta Police Department said they are conducting a shooting investigation at 340 Thomasville Blvd.

Video shows an active scene outside of an apartment complex there.

Details are still developing, and police have not indicated what led up to the shooting.

11Alive is working to get more information about what happened. This story will be updated as we receive more information.

© 2018 WXIA