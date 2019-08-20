DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are searching for at least three suspects after a stabbing at a Family Dollar just south of Stone Mountain.

The attack happened in the 300 block of Stone Mountain-Lithonia Road near the intersection with Rockbridge Road. DeKalb officers arrived to find the victim outside the store with two stab wounds to his back.

He told police that he was stabbed by one of three suspects who ran from the scene. The victim also said he spoke to one of the suspects before he was stabbed.

Police are still looking for the suspects in the attack. A spokesperson for the department said the victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The 11Alive SkyTracker recorded video that showed several DeKalb Police cars surrounding the Family Dollar parking lot, which was empty of all other cars except a white sedan. Police haven't said whether the vehicle is involved in their investigation.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates as they become available.

