ATLANTA – A man is recovering after being shot outside an Atlanta club early Thursday morning.

Police were called to The Ivory on Whitehall Road just after 4 a.m. Thursday after someone was shot.

While officers were assessing the scene, a white sedan pulled up to the club and fired several shots. Police said before they arrived, there was a dispute inside The Ivory involving multiple people. The club’s security moved the argument outside.

Witnesses said that's when a black man in a black hoodie shot the victim in the leg.

"Once he shot the victim, he ran from the club to the intersection here at Whitehall and Northside Drive in a dark-colored SUV," Commander Reginald Moorman said.

The victim was transported to Grady Hospital and officials said he was stable and talking.

“We’ve had our fair share of responses to this location,” Commander Reginald Moorman said. “This location attracts a large crowd so we’ve had to deal with several incidents here the past year.”

Police are looking for anyone who was at the club to reach out with any information on the shooting.

© 2018 WXIA