SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are investigating the death of a young actor and filmmaker.

Officials from the City of South Fulton say they are investigating Keenan Carter's death as a homicide. The 33-year-old died Oct. 3.

Right now, police are still looking into the circumstances of Carter's death. There are no suspects at this time.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

According to the 33-year-old's obituary, he "embodied the soul of an artist, actor, filmmaker, pioneer, a loving son, a man of passion and above all, a loving and wonderful human being."

© 2018 WXIA