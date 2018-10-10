SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are investigating the death of a young actor and filmmaker.

Officials from the City of South Fulton say they are investigating Keenan Carter's death as a homicide. The 33-year-old died Oct. 3.

Right now, police are still looking into the circumstances of Carter's death. There are no suspects at this time.

According to the 33-year-old's obituary, he "embodied the soul of an artist, actor, filmmaker, pioneer, a loving son, a man of passion and above all, a loving and wonderful human being."

© 2018 WXIA