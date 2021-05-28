Police investigating armed robbery at bank in Rome

The incident happened at around 11:28 a.m. at Truist Bank located at 2401 Shorter Ave.

ROME, Ga. — Police in Rome are investigating an armed robbery at a bank Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 11:28 a.m. at Truist Bank located at 2401 Shorter Ave.

Police report a male entered the bank and pointed a pistol at the employees demanding them to lay on their stomachs.

“An undetermined amount of money was removed from the cashier area before he left the scene,” the report said.

The suspect is described between the ages of 30 – 4, slender light to medium skin, wearing all black with a hat and sunglasses.

He was last seen on foot near the bank.