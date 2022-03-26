Police investigating bank robbery in Clayton County

Police said they don't know how he left the premises, as the bank does not have exterior cameras.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County are investigating a bank robbery that happened on Highway 138 in Stockbridge on Saturday.

Once on the scene, officers were told a man "who is approximately 5'08"-5'09 in height wearing a black shirt, black pants, brown jacket, sunglasses and a black mask handed the teller a note notifying her he was robbing the bank."

Clayton County Police added that the man lifted his shirt to show a gun he had in his waistband and handed the teller a withdrawal slip with $50,000 written on it.

They said after the teller handed the man cash from her drawer, he demanded she give him back the note. Police said they don't know how he left the premises, as the bank does not have exterior cameras.