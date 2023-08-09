Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta

As of now, the name of the victim has not been released.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Oakland City West End Apartments Wednesday morning.

Officers said the initial call came in around 10 a.m.

Once on the scene at Oakland Lane, officers said they found a man dead from "an apparent gunshot wound."

Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

As of now, the name of the victim has not been released. There is also no word on suspects.