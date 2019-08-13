ATLANTA — Atlanta Police confirm they are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex off Northside Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators are on the scene gathering details, however, they did say a male victim appears to have been shot.

The location of the shooting is The 500 apartments at 500 Northside Circle in northwest Atlanta.

