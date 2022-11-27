Police investigating homicide in Gwinnett County | What we know

Officers said there is one woman who is dead and one man with critical injuries.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a homicide on Ivy Stone Trial in Buford.

At this time, the ages of the victims and circumstances around the incident are unknown.

There is also no word on a suspect or suspects.

