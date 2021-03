According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, it happened on Foxberry Run.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — One man is dead and another man is injured following an incident in Loganville on Saturday morning. Police have announced that they have just begun a homicide investigation.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, it happened on Foxberry Run.

One man was found dead at the scene, authorities said. The other man was taken to the local hospital.

Specific details on what led to the death and injuries have yet to be revealed.