LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning after a fight inside a bar led to gunshots.

It happened at Da Bomb Sports Grill Restaurant on Evans Mill Road in Lithonia at about 3:40 a.m., according to police.

Officers said they believe no one was shot, but that two people were hurt during the fight.

DeKalb Police Assistant Chief Antonio Catlin described what happened.

The officer was outside when he was told of a fight taking place inside the restaurant, Catlin said. As he began to take people outside, he said he heard gunshots from inside the restaurant.

According to Catlin, that is when the officer said he called for back-up.

At that point, Catlin said, people started running out into the parking lot. Meanwhile, gunshots continued inside the back of the restaurant.

Catlin said that a lieutenant on the scene noticed a person in the back, shooting at a car that was leaving the restaurant.

When confronted by the lieutenant, Catlin said, the gunman then pointed his weapon at the lieutenant. The lieutenant shot at the gunman, but did not hit him.

According to Catlin, the gunman was taken into custody without further incident. His weapon was found and taken into custody for evidence.

He said that since the gunman was not struck by the lieutenant's gunfire, the GBI was not called to investigate the shooting.

Catlin said that two people were reported hurt inside the restaurant and were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

DeKalb Police said the GBI was not called to investigate the shooting since the suspect was not struck by the officer's gunfire.

