BARROW COUNTY, Ga. -- Officers are on the scene of a possible homicide near the Gwinnett-Barrow County border.

The incident happened on Kilcrease Road and Whitley Road - a few miles west of Bethlehem, Georgia.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said they are turning over the investigation to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. They have not said how many were involved or when the incident occurred nor do they know what led to it. No suspects are in custody.

