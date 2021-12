Police said EMS services transported the victim to the hospital in serious condition.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Holmes St. in northwest Atlanta.

Around 1:51 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man shot at the address and located an adult male with gunshot wounds once at the scene, according to police.

From there, police said EMS services transported the victim to the hospital in serious condition.

At this time, officers said the investigation is still ongoing.