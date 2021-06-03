Atlanta Police investigating three separate shooting incidents

At least four people were reported hurt over the course of the shootings, police said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police were investigating at least three separate shooting incidents from late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The first was reported at the Bulldogs nightclub on Peachtree Street near 7th Street at about 11 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, a man was reported with several possible gunshot wounds but was alert when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is presently underway in the incident.

The second reported incident took place hours later, when Atlanta Police officers responded to another shooting on Piedmont Road.

According to investigators, in that second incident, a man was shot in the arm and reported in stable condition.

There is no word, at present, as to who may have shot him or why.

Just before 3 a.m., Atlanta Police were called out to investigate a double shooting in the parking lot of the Looks of Atlanta adult store, in the 2000 block of Piedmont Road.

In that incident, police said two men were shot -- one of them in the leg, and the other one was grazed by a bullet.

Both of them are expected to be okay.