Police investigation deadly hit and run at southwest Atlanta gas station

Officers currently have the area blocked off.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly hit and run at a BP gas station off Lakewood Avenue, right at Sylvan Road.

This is in Atlanta but right at the East Point City Line.

While Atlanta Police initially responded, East Point Police and Georgia State Patrol are currently on the scene and have the area blocked off.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.