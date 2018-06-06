Atlanta Police officials said they need help from the public locating a 62-year-old suspect in a Sunday morning double homicide in a southeast Atlanta home.

Atlanta Police Department spokesperson Lisa Bender said officers responded to a shooting report at a home in the 200 block of Bromack Drive at about 7:20 a.m. Sunday. They arrived to find a woman already dead. A man was wounded and taken by ambulance in critical condition to a local hospital where he later died.

An initial police investigation found that a suspect, later identified as 62-year-old Rufus Weems, and the two victims were at least acquainted with each other.

Bender said the group got involved in a fight that led to gunfire. After the shooting, Weems fled the home.

Police have described Weems as armed and dangerous. He's a black male who is about 6-feet tall, and 180 pounds with brown eyes and no hair. Anyone who recognizes him or knows where he is asked to contact CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).

CrimeStoppers tipsters may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of Weems.

