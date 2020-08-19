Police looking for vehicles involved in downtown street racing incident

The incident happened at MLK Drive at Centennial Olympic Park Drive early Sunday morning, investigators said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators are asking for help from the public to identify several vehicles involved in a street racing incident early Sunday morning.

According to Officer Anthony Grant, at about 12:24 a.m. on Aug. 16, officers observed the vehicles laying drag and driving recklessly at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Centennial Olympic Park Drive, near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

When the officers tried to investigate the situation further, the vehicles began to leave the area, Grant said.

The officers were able to stop one of the vehicles involved, he said. They arrested the driver, who they identified as 18-year-old Joshua DaJuan Davis.

Grant said Davis was charged with laying drag and reckless driving, and his red Dodge Charger was impounded.

The remaining four vehicles involved in the incident were able to get away, but, according to Grant, were caught in surveillance images.

Atlanta Police officials have been working to curtail illegal street racing in the city for months, even going as far as to change the laws governing the illegal activity in the city. Those caught watching illegal racing in the city could now face some hefty fines and jail time.

The nearly weekly incidents have been occurring in multiple parts of the city and metro Atlanta area over recent months, including on Interstate 285 and on Peachtree Street.

In May, police officials said they were taking a "hard stand" on illegal street racing in the city. As part of that crackdown, on one weekend, 29 vehicles were impounded and 44 people arrested, including 90s sitcom actress Maia Campbell.

As recently as Aug. 2, Atlanta Police said there were reports of street racing in parts of the city. On that early Sunday morning, officers responded to the area of Peachtree Street and I-85 after receiving reports of "a large gathering blocking the roadway.

According to a police report, when officers arrived, they found about 100 vehicles blocking the roadway, with some driving recklessly and people setting off fireworks.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about this past weekend's street racing incident should contact the Atlanta Police Zone 5 Criminal Investigations Division at 404-658-6636 or via email at zone5ciu@atlantaga.gov.

