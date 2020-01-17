GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County need help in finding a group of male suspects who they said would dress as women, steal items and vehicles from local fitness clubs, then commit credit card fraud.

The incidents happened in late November and December last year. During each incident, the young men, while dressed as women, would visit the fitness centers seeking fitness memberships. While there, they would steal car keys from unsuspecting individuals, then steal the vehicles from the parking lot.

In some of the cases, victims left their credit cards in their vehicles. Shortly after the vehicle thefts, the victims would notice fraudulent purchases made using the stolen credit cards.

The incidents took place on the following dates and locations:

Nov. 27, 2019 - Planet Fitness, 1900 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, Ga.

Dec. 18, 2019 - Gold's Gym, 860 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville, Ga.

Dec. 22, 2019 - LA Fitness, 3420 Buford Drive, Buford, Ga.

Dec. 28, 2019 - LA Fitness, 6131 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners, Ga.

Some of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered in Atlanta.

Once the case was assigned to a detective, he was able to identify two of the suspects involved as 17-year-old Tarqquinnious Mack of Atlanta and 18-year-old Dequavis Smith of Atlanta.

Mack has active warrants for four counts of felony theft by taking, four counts of FTC theft and two counts of FTC fraud. Smtih has active warrants for two counts of felony theft by taking, two counts of FTC theft and one count of FTC fraud.

Police said male suspects dressed as women and stole vehicles, credit cards from fitness clubs Gwinnett Police are looking for two suspects, Tarqquinnious Mack and Dequavis Smith, in connection with a string of thefts at fitness clubs during November and December 2019. Police said 17-year-old Tarqquinnious Mack of Atlanta is being sought for theft and fraud charges. Police said 18-year-old Dequavis Smith of Atlanta is being sought on multiple theft and fraud charges. Gwinnett Police said they are looking for male theft suspects who dress as women and steal keys from customers at fitness clubs, then take their vehicles.

Their current whereabouts are not presently known. Investigators are looking into the possibility that other suspects may be involved in this series of crimes.

Anyone with information about Mack or Smith's whereabouts or is aware of anyone else who may be involved is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300.

Anonymous tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS or visit StopCrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

