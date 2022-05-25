Atlanta police looking for man captured on video forcing woman into SUV

The incident happened on Commercial Avenue.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police released this statement on Wednesday afternoon: "The female in this case has been located. She is safe and in good health. Investigators are working to determine the details surrounding this incident. At the moment, we do not have additional information to release."

ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta Police are looking to identify a man who was captured on video forcing a woman into an SUV.

On Tuesday around 11 p.m., police said they received a call about a women who was seen being forced into a vehicle on Commercial Avenue.

After some investigation, officers said the woman was in an SUV with a man, where they got into an argument. From there, she exited and began walking away with him slowly following her.

Police then said the woman walked to a nearby home and began ringing the doorbell, until the man comes over and forces her back into the SUV.

At this time, police said they are working to identify and locate the woman, noting they have followed up on multiple leads.

However, investigators said they still need help identifying both the man and woman, adding it appears the know each other. They are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

Images of the man and woman were taken from surveillance footage are pictured below.