Atlanta Police are looking for help in locating an unknown black male they say entered a bedroom window where 4-and-5-year-old sisters were sleeping.

A police sketch has been released of the male figure.

Investigators say the male touched the victims' private areas through their clothing before leaving out of the same window he entered.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online via StopCrimeATL.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of those responsible for the incident.

