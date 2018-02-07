Henry County Police said they are looking for help from the public in locating a hit-and-run suspect that they said hit a vehicle at a Stockbridge gas station.

Investigators said the incident happened at the BP station in the 3100 block of Jodeco Road in Stockbridge at 6:41 p.m., on Monday, June 25.

Police said the suspect was driving a newer model, dark gray Toyota Sienna and asking for directions to Thorton Road in Jonesboro. As seen in surveillance photos, the woman is a white female wearing dark-colored pants and a dark-colored bra with no shirt and no shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Stephen Smith at 770-288-8455 or CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS. Tipsters calling CrimeStoppers may remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the suspect's capture and indictment.

Police in Henry County are looking for this woman. They said she was responsible for hitting another person's vehicle at a BP station in Stockbridge on Mon., June 25, 2018.
WXIA
© 2018 WXIA