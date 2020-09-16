Police looking for suspects in Midtown shooting

Atlanta Police detectives are asking for help from the public in locating three suspects seen in surveillance images.

ATLANTA — Surveillance images and video were released on Wednesday afternoon of suspects tied to a shooting that Atlanta Police said happened on Sept. 11.

According to Officer Anthony Grant, officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault on 5th Street that Friday evening at about 11:08 p.m.

When they arrived, Grant said, witnesses told them they saw three men shooting at two other men. Grant said that neither the shooting suspects nor the victims were present when officers arrived.

He said the preliminary investigation indicated that there may have been a dispute between the two groups. The shooters got out of a vehicle and began to approach the victims, who were on foot.

One of the shooters was armed with what Grant said appeared to be a rifle, and began to shoot at the victims. He said the victims ran away from the location.

During the incident, Grant said a nearby business was damaged by gunfire, but it was not known if any of the victims was struck by gunfire.

No other injuries were reported.

According to Grant, the police investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).