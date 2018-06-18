CARROLLTON, Ga. -- Carrollton Police said they're looking for suspects involved in passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart located in the 1700 block of South Highway 27 on Friday, June 8.

According to Loss Prevention officers at the store, suspects described as two black men, could be seen on surveillance video between 6 and 6:30 p.m. making several purchases using counterfeit $20 bills. Police said the total value of the bills used totaled $1,160.

PHOTOS | Police looking for men allegedly passing counterfeit money

PHOTOS | Police looking for suspects passing counterfeit money

The suspects were seen leaving in a silver car.

Investigators said this marks the second case they have been involved in with these same suspects involving a Walmart store and counterfeit money.

Anyone who has seen the men pictured or who may have information about the counterfeit money is asked to call Investigator Browning at 770-834-4451 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.

Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

© 2018 WXIA