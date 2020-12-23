Police looking for truck involved in fatal hit-and-run wreck on Downtown Connector

Investigators said the vehicle that fled left behind numerous parts and debris on the roadway.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for a pickup truck that they said struck a woman on the Downtown Connector in a hit-and-run crash early one morning last week.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, officers found a woman who had been hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 75/85 northbound at Fair Drive.

According to Atlanta Police Officer Anthony Grant, officers responded to the scene just before 3 a.m. and found the woman who was later identified as Ms. Sheldon M. Cleveland. Grant said that Ms. Cleveland was pronounced dead by Grady EMS.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a 2014 Jeep Compass Sport, being driven by Arrie Lee Jenkins had pulled over to the right shoulder of the interstate during an argument between the people inside the vehicle, which included Jenkins, Cleveland, and another person.

According to Grant, after Jenkins pulled over to the shoulder, Cleveland, who was seated in the back of the vehicle, got out of the Jeep and was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that left the scene.

Cleveland was also struck by another vehicle, Grant said. The second vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Grant said the driver of the Cruze was not charged in the incident.

Jenkins was arrested and charged with DUI less safe, Grant said. He was transported to the Fulton County Jail.

Investigators said the vehicle that left the scene left behind numerous parts and debris on the roadway. They said they are looking for a 2009 model black or dark-colored Ford F-150 pick-up. Investigators said the truck will have damage on its passenger side and a missing right-hand mirror.