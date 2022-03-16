Authorities make 2nd arrest in BeltLine murder, working to find final suspect

Thomas Arnold was found dead near the BeltLine last month.

ATLANTA — A second person has been arrested in connection with a man found dead near the BeltLine last month, and police said they are working to take another individual into custody.

Atlanta Police provided an update on Wednesday announcing another person will face charges in the murder of Thomas Arnold. During a news conference, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said investigators know who the third suspect is and are working to finalize a warrant for their arrest.

"You may be able to run but you will not be able to hide," Hampton said. "We are going to hold everyone that had any role in this homicide to justice."

Hampton called on the individual to turn themselves in.

"We know who you are," he said. "We will get you."

The news comes days after Atlanta Police announced they arrested their first suspect in the case, the person they believe pulled the trigger. Officers said the 28-year-old man is tied to Arnold's death and is facing charges.

Police said Arnold was shot and killed Feb. 25. Joggers found him the following morning by the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue by Atlanta's Inman Park neighborhood. A growing memorial marks the spot where the 60-year-old was found dead near the BeltLine.

Earlier this month, investigators released information on three persons of interest hoping the public can help identify them. Police were also trying to find the owner of a black BMW and anyone who may have been in the same area as the vehicle and the spot where Arnold was found that night. During that case update, authorities raised the reward to $35,000 in information that could lead to an arrest.