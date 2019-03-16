A man who police said has been arrested more than 40 times is back in jail - this time for allegedly stealing packages.

Atlanta Police said 61-year-old Larry Burke is facing charges for two thefts in Fulton and DeKalb counties.

Police said they were able to catch Burke because of help from the community. They tracked him down by using information residents shared on social media.

On March 12, law enforcement officers responded to a package theft along Cresthill Avenue. They were able to get a description of the suspect from a nearby camera.

After the suspect allegedly stole packages from the Cresthill Avenue home, he then went to a home on Briarcliff Road.

APD said the victim from the Briarcliff crime took photos of the suspect on a bike and shared it on Nextdoor, which is an app that neighbors use to talk about what's happening in the community. The photos of the man on a bike were sent to officers.

They were able to track Burke down in the Virginia-Highland area and arrest him without incident.

"The Atlanta Police Department would like to remind you to share information with us about criminal activity on social media, especially information on Nextdoor because we cannot see what is posted on neighborhood pages," APD said in a Facebook post.

APD said Burke has 40 prior arrests.

