Police: Man shot near Buckhead club, no arrests reported

Police said the 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

ATLANTA — A 26-year-old man was shot at a bar in Buckhead in the early hours of Wednesday, according to APD.

It happed at 49 Bennett St., which is the address for The Royal Chamber Lounge. Atlanta Police Department said a call came in around 4:23 a.m. regarding a person being shot at the location.

Police said they found a man who had been shot. The department said he was taken to the hospital and in stable condition. Investigators with the department are still trying to learn what led to the shooting but believe it stemmed from an argument.

The department did not release any information about who shot the firearm and did not say anyone was arrested.