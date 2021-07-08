Police: Man exposed himself to girl at Dunkin'

Police believe there may be other victims.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are looking for a man who they say exposed himself to a juvenile at a Dunkin' in Kennesaw.

Investigators said they uncovered information that there may be additional victims from other locations and are asking for help from the public in identifying those victims, they said.

On Oct. 5, police said 60-year-old Wallace Terry, of Holly Springs, exposed himself to the girl at the location off Bells Ferry Road.