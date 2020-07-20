Police: Man found shot and wounded along I-20 westbound at Glenwood

This is what we know right now.

ATLANTA — DeKalb Police are investigating a reported shooting on I-20 at Glenwood Avenue.

According to police, a man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Investigators said no one was in custody and their investigation remained ongoing.

Details surrounding the shooting and motive are limited at this time. Traffic maps show no congestion on the interstate around where the incident occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.