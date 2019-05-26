DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur Police said a man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck in the head with a baseball bat on Saturday evening.

Police said officers initially responded to reports of an injured man in the 100 block of East Court Square at about 7:15 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered a man who witnesses told them had been struck with a baseball bat by another man.

According to police, witnesses gave officers a detailed description of the suspect and told them which way the suspect went.

Investigators said that a short time later, officers were able to find the suspect in the 100 block of Clairmont Avenue, and after a short foot chase, he was caught in a parking deck.

Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Jerry Dean Johnson Jr. of Arizona. They said that Johnson and the victim were acquainted with each other, but a motive for the assault was not clear.

Johnson was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on aggravated assault charges, where he remained Sunday afternoon.

OTHER HEADLINES |

Bomb threat cleared at Atlanta Greyhound station after threatening phone call, suspicous bag

Child ejected from car, killed in street-racing collision, police said

1 man killed, 2 others hurt in Midtown lounge shooting

Police identify woman found dead outside DeKalb jail, name suspect



