MARIETTA, Ga. — A Cobb County man is behind bars after breaking into a Marietta home and allegedly assaulting a woman while she slept.

According to an arrest warrant, William Chirnos used a ladder to climb into a home near the Windy Hill Road area on Oct. 5. Chirnos allegedly went into the victim's bedroom and laid beside her, groping her until she woke up.

Authorities arrested Chirnos and charged him with burglary, sexual battery, criminal trespassing and possession of cocaine less than 3 ounces.

He is currently in the Cobb County Jail on $25,000 bond.

