FULTON COUNTY -- Johns Creek police are looking for a man who used a stolen credit card to buy $29,000 worth of Home Depot gift cards. The man also visited multiple GameStop and Office Depot stores in the metro area, police said. The fraud happened more than two weeks ago according to police, but they are still trying to identify the suspect.

Police encourage anyone with information to help “show him the hospitality of the Futon County Jail.” Information about the suspect’s identity or experience with similar cases of fraud should be directed to Det. TA Seymour at 678-474-1547 or tseymour@johnscreekga.gov and reference Case #2018-001903.

