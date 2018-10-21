ATLANTA — A Morehouse student wound up shot in the leg and chest after a Sunday carjacking in broad daylight.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 21 to a Shell gas station at 535 Lee. St. for reports of a person shot.

Right now, investigators believe that a suspect tried to steal the victim’s car from the parking lot. Witnesses told police the victim confronted the suspect. That's when police said one of two other suspects parked nearby shot the victim in the leg and chest.

First responders took the victim who was alert and breathing to Grady Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the suspects fled in a black sedan. Police said all three were wearing all black.

The investigation is ongoing.

