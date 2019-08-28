WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A 34-year-old mother is behind bars after police say she had forcibly taken her 11-year-old son at knifepoint, handcuffed the child and was possibly fleeing the state.

At around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Cherokee Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Jasmine Court in Woodstock after receiving a call from the child's father who received information from the boy.

"The father arrived at the house and explained that he had been in contact with both the son and the wife and was unable to convince her to return home," Cpt. Jay Baker said.

Alicia Omana

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Baker said the father believed Alicia Omana was fleeing to Louisiana where she has family.

Deputies were able to coordinate with law enforcement south of Atlanta and the vehicle was spotted by Grantville police and pulled over on I-85 north of LaGrange.

Cherokee Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene of the traffic stop. They said handcuffs and a knife were located inside the vehicle.

Deputies said the boy also had visible injuries to his arms.

After interviewing the mother and child, Omana was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the first degree, battery and obstructing a 911 call.

She remains in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention without bond.

