Police asking for help identifying woman after deadly shooting near MARTA station

Police say the woman appears to be accompanying a male suspect involved in the deadly incident.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need your help finding a woman who they say is a person of interest in a fatal shooting that happened near a MARTA station last week.

The shooting happened on July 9 just before 2:20 p.m. at 20 Broad Street, which is located right across from MARTA Five Points Station.

Officers arrived to the scene that Friday afternoon responding to a call about a person shot, according to a statement from police. They found a man unconscious, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died at a local hospital.

In a Thursday statement from police, they said their investigators with the homicide unit need the public's help identifying the woman who appears to be accompanying a male suspect involved in the deadly incident.

Police did not mention any further suspect information, but they said homicide investigators are still working to determine the circumstances that led up to the fatal shooting.

This was the second shooting in the same area within the same week.

Following an investigation, MARTA Police released photos of two people they were searching for to question about the crime. Police announced the suspect turned himself in on Monday in the shooting death of Deontray White.