ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators are asking for help from the public in locating suspects involved in a break-in at the North Highland Pub.

According to investigators, the incident at the Inman Park bar happened in the early morning hours on Aug. 14, not long after the place closed for the night.

The manager says the pub, in the 400 block of North Highland Avenue NE, was broken into between 4:05 a.m. and 4:10 a.m. Surveillance video shows two male figures throwing a brick through the front door and entering the bar.

While inside, the burglars took bottles of alcohol, police said. The manager told investigators that about 12 bottles were taken.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone who has information about the break-in, the individuals involved or their vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers tipsters may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for arrest and indictment of the suspects in this crime.

