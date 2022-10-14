Police asking for public's help in identifying owner of car connected to I-285 murder

DeKalb County Police is asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of a vehicle they say is wanted for questioning in connection to the murder of a man.

ATLANTA — DeKalb County Police is asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of a vehicle they say is wanted for questioning in connection to the murder of a man on I-285 West on Tuesday.

His name was Daniel Booth, and the office said on Thursday he was 40 years old. They are still determining the cause of death.

The incident occurred on Interstate 285 and Interstate 675 exit ramp between exits 10 and 11, police said.

"We have no one in custody at this time," a police statement said.

Traffic cameras showed several police cars on the scene, which was just to the east of I-675 and Moreland Avenue in DeKalb County.

It appears the victim was in a black pickup truck. Video from the scene shows the damaged vehicle near the median wall.