MARIETTA, Ga. — Police are trying to identify a man they say was shot multiple times Saturday.

The Hispanic male was found deceased in a trailer at 105 Westside Drive. He had several gunshot wounds, police say.

When Cobb officers initially arrived at approximately 4:42 p.m. to investigate a "trouble unknown call" in the area, they were told by bystanders that several gunshots were heard coming from the trailer.

Officers were also told that a female had been seen running from the trailer afterwards, yelling for help. Investigators are still working on gathering information about the unknown victim and the unknown witness seen running from the scene.

The victim and the witness who was reportedly last seen running from the scene has not yet been found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945 or the Hispanic tip line at 404-654-0402.

