GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – A police officer is in critical condition after a shooting in unincorporated Snellville, Gwinnett County Police said.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sgt. Jake Smith with Gwinnett County Police said the officer was shot while approaching a suspicious vehicle parked behind Shiloh Middle School in Snellville.

Shots were fired at the officer from inside the car, police said. It is unknown how many people were in the vehicle.

At least one shot came through the glass and struck the officer. It did not hit the officer's vest, Smith said. Another Gwinnett officer was on scene at the time.

No other officers are hurt and police could not confirm whether or not shots were fired or if any suspects were shot.

The situation is still active at this time.

The suspect has been described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, wearing green sweat pants and a gray T shirt.

"We are asking anyone who saw anything or knows anything to call 911," Smith said.

There have been three separate officer-involved shootings this week. Two men died.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

RELATED | Late night Georgia shooting between officer, suspect was third in mere hours

The first shooting on Thursday happened in Monroe where investigators said a man pointed a fake submachine gun at two officers. One of them responded by shooting the man in the chest. The suspect was just blocks from a local community college.

The suspect later died at the hospital.

Man shot by police officer in Monroe

MORE | Body camera video shows moments before police shoot man holding fake machine gun

About two hours later, on I-75 in Bartow County, a Georgia State trooper pulled over a woman for driving too slowly in the left lane. He called for backup after spotting meth and gun in the car. He put the woman and a man riding with her in handcuffs. But it turns out the man was wanted for a parole violation.

The man allegedly had a gun hidden on his back and turned around to shoot the trooper whose bullet-proof vest ultimately saved him. But the shooter was ultimately killed when two officers returned fire.

Trooper injured in shooting with suspect on I-75

Police also responded to an officer-involved shooting in Richmond.

The Terrell County shooting that happened just before midnight brought the total cases of shootings involving police or deputies in Georgia up to 75. The total for all of 2017 was 97.

© 2018 WXIA