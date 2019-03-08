LOGANVILLE, Ga. — State agents have been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting on the Walton-Gwinnett County line.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports that the shooting happened in the Loganville area but said that Braselton Police requested them. The agency reports no officers were injured.

11Alive's crews confirm a police presence at the Kroger shopping center at the corner of Rosebud Road and Atlanta Highway. Braselton Police said the shooting involved a confrontation of a kidnapping suspect. The suspect allegedly pulled a couple of knives on the officer who then opened fire.

The suspect's condition and identity haven't been released. Gwinnett Police said they are on the scene but only in a support role and Braselton Police and the GBI are handling the investigation.

GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said this is the 48th officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2019.

MORE HEADLINES

'The child was pretty much given to a pimp': 4-year-old NC girl found at house with human traffickers in Texas, police say

'The guy's got 48 hours': Suspect photo released in Dog the Bounty Hunter store burglary

Only 8 Democrats have qualified for next presidential debate

Georgia teen convicted of murdering sister over WiFi password

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Flagger nearly run over by motorist in Kennebunk