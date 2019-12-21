ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a person who has been shot in the stomach at a parking garage at the Lenox Square shopping mall in Buckhead early Saturday afternoon.
There was no immediate information or a description regarding a suspect, police said.
Atlanta Police are searching the parking garage and areas near the Lenox MARTA station for a suspect.
Stay with 11Alive News for updates on this developing story.
