Suspect arrested in relation to killing of woman near Atlanta's Anderson Park, police say

Both the investigators and the family of the victim, 30-year-old Jamesha Trammell, were present at the press conference.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a suspect has been arrested just a couple months after woman's body was found near Anderson Park back in December.

Both the investigators and the family of the victim, 30-year-old Jamesha Trammell, announced the news at a press conference Friday afternoon.

In December 2021, detectives canvassed the area by Anderson Park after getting a call about an unconscious woman found at 2090 Tiger Flowers Drive NW, according to an Atlanta Police Department news release.

At the time, police didn't discuss how Trammel may have died, but stated they were investigating her death as a homicide.

During the press conference, Trammell's sister and mother both spoke, painting a picture of a lost loved one whose kindness and spirit will be deeply missed.

"She wasn't just someone who was found in a park," Trammell's sister LeKrysta said. "She was somebody, she was my sister, she's the sunshine of our family, always smiling, joking, singing."

LeKrysta added that her sister's killing has left their family broken, saying, "They took something from us and it was personal. What he (the suspect) took from us cannot be replaced, she was not yours to take."

Meanwhile Trammell's mother, Shawna Brown, described her as "a spiritual person," the kind who would go to church even when the rest of the family wouldn't. "She was a joyful, silly person," Brown added before reminiscing on her daughter's grin and "song-bird" voice.

"Boy could she sing," the mother said.

Trammell's mother also noted her extraordinary devotion to her children and said that she came down to Atlanta from Rome to build a better life for them.

Both Brown and LeKrysta reflected on the tragic circumstances of Trammell's death with LeKrysta calling the perpetrator "demonic."

"Sometimes we run into the wrong people," Brown said. "Jamesha always thought she could fix something. She thought she could fix the world."

Anderson Park and the surrounding streets are split between two neighborhoods, Dixie Hills and Penelope Neighbors. 11Alive noted back in December that there had been a total of 87 crimes in the area, according to APD crime data for 2021.