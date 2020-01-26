ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said no charges have filed against a homeowner who shot a prowler outside their house on Adair Street in southeast Atlanta early Sunday morning.

According to Atlanta Police Capt. Jessica Bruce, officers responded to a prowler call at about 3:30 a.m., and found a male who had been shot in the arm outside a home.

Bruce said that in speaking with the homeowner, investigators discovered that the homeowners were awakened by banging on the door which became incessantly louder.

As the banging increased in volume, Bruce said, the homeowners indicated that they could hear the person outside talking loudly and making threats against them.

According to Bruce, the owners of the home felt threatened for their lives and fired one round at the individual outside.

The person outside was struck once in the arm, Bruce said.

Once EMTs arrived, they transported the individual to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta in alert, conscious and breathing condition, Bruce said.

She indicated that the individual was highly intoxicated and uncooperative with EMTs and APD officers.

According to Bruce, no charges are expected against the homeowner, but the suspected prowler is anticipated to be arrested following proper charges.

