Police release photos in search for suspects in Buckhead pool party shooting

The shooting last weekend left three people injured.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have released photos in the search for suspects tied to a shooting last weekend in the Lindbergh area of Buckhead that left three people dead.

Police have said the shooting began after a fight broke out at a pool party, spilled into the lobby of the apartment complex and eventually culminated in a nearby parking lot of a Home Depot.

Police later said that at least one of the victims was a customer of the Home Depot.

The victims were identified as 71-year-old Richard Sweeley, 55-year-old Volcan Topalli and 22-year-old Andre Bourdages.

Nearly a week later, police are still trying to track down and identify the suspects.

Christopher Smith, a resident at the apartment complex, was hanging out in the pool area moments before the gunfire erupted.

“No one was fighting, no one was yelling," Smith said. "People were coming in, there was as boombox playing music. Everyone seemed to be having a lot of fun. It’s kind of crazy to think that bystanders got shot walking to a store.”

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the dispute but said that the three victims involved, all men, were "alert, conscious and breathing" when taken to an area hospital for treatment.

As for the pool party itself, police said it was advertised on social media. 11Alive has reached out to the owners of the apartment, listed as Arium, A Carroll Company. However, the owners did not respond to a request for comment.

Atlanta City Councilman Howard Shook, whose district falls within the area of the shooting, told 11Alive that more experienced police presence should patrol the area to deter similar situations.