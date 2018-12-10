PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. – Police are looking for a man accused of raping a woman in her own bed. Gwinnett County Police say she fought him until she became unconscious.

Special Victims Unit detectives hope a new sketch will help generate leads to find him.

The assault happened Sept. 22 at an apartment complex in Peachtree Corners, according to the Gwinett County Police Department. The woman’s sister told police she walked into her sister’s bedroom that morning and found a man raping her while she was asleep.

Police say the woman began fighting with the suspect while the victim was unconscious.

During the struggle, the suspect jumped out of a second-story window and landed on the grass below. By the time officers arrived, he was gone.

The woman told officers the family had a small party at the home the night before, but no one invited the suspect. He was unknown to everyone, according to police. Detectives hope this new sketch of the suspect will help generate leads.

Anyone who might recognize this person is asked to call Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips are accepted at Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

