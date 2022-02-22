Police release updated sketch of girl found dead, partially nude in East Point

An autopsy reveals the teenager died from blunt force trauma.

EAST POINT, Ga. — It's been days since a girl was found dead on the front lawn of a home in metro Atlanta. East Point Police have now released a new sketch of the girl, in hopes someone may be able to identify her.

Officers said they responded to a person down call at 2200 Ben Hill Road on Feb. 12. Authorities previously said a neighbor was walking by and discovered the girl's body on the front lawn of an empty home.

Once officers arrived, they found the girl, who is believed to be in her teens, on the west side of the house partially nude. She was later pronounced dead.

East Point Police requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation complete a sketch of her, which they released to 11Alive on Feb. 15. The agencies have now revealed an updated sketch of the girl, who they said may be between the ages of 14 to 17 years old.

East Point officials said the freckles on the victim are very noticeable. She was wearing a necklace with "2005" on it and an anklet with the word "Wixked" when they found her.

Police said an autopsy report shows the young girl died from blunt force trauma.