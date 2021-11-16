Police report: Deadly shooting broke out while group searched for missing child

Police report reveals new details about deadly shooting that happened just hours after Clarkston baby was taken.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb police report gives more insight into a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday while a group allegedly searched for a missing Clarkston child.

A 1-year-old was inside of an SUV when it was stolen, which prompted an Amber Alert. He was missing more than 39 hours before he was located. But while some people looked for clues in the toddler's disappearance, another crime took place.

DeKalb County Police said 60-year-old Aziz Hassan was killed Wednesday night at the Brannon Hill Condominiums -- the same place where the family's missing vehicle was dumped without the child inside of it. That night, people returned to the complex looking for clues in the child's disappearance. That's allegedly when the shooting happened.

A woman and a man are now facing murder charges in Hassan's death, DeKalb Police said.

The woman told police she was at the complex searching for her "little cousin," who had gone missing, when a man on a balcony starting firing rounds in her direction. The police report explained that she and a man in the search party proceeded to shoot at Hassan, killing him.

Hassan's son told police that his father had seen people trying to steal the rims off of his vehicle and grabbed his handgun before heading outside. Minutes later, Hassan's son said that he heard gunshots.

Police added that the shooting happened just before midnight and that Hassan died at the scene. They added that they don't believe the 60-year-old has any involvement in the disappearance of the Clarkston child.

There's nothing in the police report that suggests that the man and woman were involved in an attempted theft. However, they are facing murder charges.