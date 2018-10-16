GWINNETT COUNT, Ga. — A heist that spanned two weeks has ended with nearly a million dollars-worth of electronics – gone.

Police said thieves stole TVs, car radios and ore from two different companies nearly two weeks apart.

The items loaded into a trailer and hauled off.

It looks like it was something straight out of a movie, police said.

The first hit happened Sept. 23. The time – around 2 a.m.

Surveillance video from that night shows a trailer back into Dow Electronic Warehouse off Boggs Road near Duluth.

Detectives said just hours before, around 1 p.m., a Nissan dropped off four men wearing all black. The group made their way to the woods nearby after scoping out the shipping bay door.

Fast forward to 2:30 a.m., a semi is spotted on video pulling in and out multiple times before leaving. A Dow employee noticed the damage later that morning and discovered nearly $350,000-worth of electronics stolen.

Then, almost two weeks later, between Oct. 5 and 8, officers think the same guys hit Stampede Presentation Products off Newpoint Place near Lawrenceville.

In that case, police say the crew loaded nearly $600,000-worth of electronics onto two commercial trucks.

11Alive’s Nick Sturdivant spoke to police Tuesday to ask detectives how they are linking the two break-ins.

“In both of these cases they happened during a weekend,” explained Gwinnett Police Cpl. Michele Pihera. “So, essentially, we believe that there are a group of individuals out there that would bring a tractor trailer onto these properties, load up the tractor trailer with high-end electronics and steal those electronics.”

To add another layer to the case, police believe one of the trailers used in the crimes was reported stolen in Atlanta, and later found in Miami. Pihera said it shows the amount of time and thought went into the crimes.

“Somebody out there took a lot of time to plan this out, make all of the efforts to make sure to get a tractor trailer,” she said.

As for the electronics themselves, Pihera said it’s likely they’re either being sold on the black market or being shipped overseas.

Meanwhile, the search for the crooks continues.

